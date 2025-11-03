Celtics to Face Jazz Without Key Utah Starter

Inside The Celtics

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) interacts with center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) after a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics will be looking to return to a .500 record on the young season with a clash against the accidentally competitive Utah Jazz, who find themselves a semi-respectable 2-4 thanks to some prolific scoring outbursts from one-time All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.

Boston will get at least a bit of a break in the frontcourt against Utah, as starting center Walker Kessler has already been ruled out of the contest, slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in TD Garden.

Per Utah's official X account, Kessler returned to Salt Lake City for more testing on an injured left shoulder.

