Celtics to Face Jazz Without Key Utah Starter
In this story:
The Boston Celtics will be looking to return to a .500 record on the young season with a clash against the accidentally competitive Utah Jazz, who find themselves a semi-respectable 2-4 thanks to some prolific scoring outbursts from one-time All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.
Boston will get at least a bit of a break in the frontcourt against Utah, as starting center Walker Kessler has already been ruled out of the contest, slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in TD Garden.
Per Utah's official X account, Kessler returned to Salt Lake City for more testing on an injured left shoulder.
This story will be updated...
Published