Joe Mazzulla Calls Out Celtics After Embarrassing Loss to Pistons
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had a message for his team after a second-half collapse against the Detroit Pistons, which dropped the 2024 NBA champs to an 0-3 start for their 2025-26 season.
More news: Celtics Announce Final Decision on Jaylen Brown Ahead of Pistons Game
The Celtics were always going to appreciably decline this season, although it's been a bit alarming to see how vulnerable this team has become, after being at least a fringe title contender for the better part of a decade.
Boston team president and general manager Brad Stevens was the architect behind the destruction of the franchise's championship core this summer.
When six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the Celtics' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in the spring, the writing was on the wall that Stevens would be tearing apart much of the team during the offseason to save money.
Had Stevens made no moves, Boston was staring down what would have been the highest payroll in league history this season. But given that the Celtics were set to play what would essentially be a lost year anyway with Tatum shelved, Stevens made the difficult decision of ditching starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in trades and reserves Al Horford and Luke Kornet in free agency.
More news: Al Horford Says New CBA 'Destroyed' Celtics
Kornet's departure isn't such a big deal, but he actually did play playoff rotation minutes, where fourth-string center Neemias Queta — now Boston's starter at the position — did not, unless someone was hurt.
Now, Boston is feeling the growing pains of life without Porzingis, Holiday, Horford, Kornet, or a healthy Tatum.
The Celtics did get off to a 29-12 start, thanks to a combined 18 points out of four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and 2025 Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard. But ultimately, Detroit's frontcourt depth and oversized backcourt proved insurmountable.
Detroit's Strong Finish
The Pistons outscored the Celtics 70-48 in the second and third frames, and managed to stave off a valiant 32-25 fourth quarter effort by Boston.
After the game, Mazzulla had some choice motivational words for his revamped new-look team.
"What matters is just like making sure we continue to stick to the process of trying to win," Mazzulla said. "We had a 17-point lead today. We got to close the second quarter better, obviously the fouls and the rebounds at certain times [were troublesome]."
"We played a complete game with an effort. Now we got to play a complete game with effort and execution. So we have to continue to build that," Mazzulla added. "So, we've got to chip away at it."
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.