Celtics' Jayson Tatum Explains Why He Still Travels with Boston Despite Injury

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 24, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Although he may not play a single second this season, Boston Celtics six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum can still be seen riding pine every game and cheering on his teammates.

The 6-foot-8 Duke product tore his Achilles tendon during a heartbreaking second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks last spring. Fans would no doubt understand if Tatum wasn't up for traveling with Boston on road trips, especially during these early stages of his recovery. But there he sits.

Tatum recently unpacked his thinking behind the decision to travel with his team during a new interview with Noa Dalzell of CLNS Media Boston Sports Network.

“There's a lot of Celtics fans when we travel on the road. And I think, in a humble way, there’s a lot of Jayson Tatum fans out there, some cities [where] we only come to once a year. I understand the value of people [who] only get to see us once a year [trying] to see their favorite player play," Tatum told Dalzell. "I’m not able to play, but I can be out there. And, maybe I can make somebody’s day if I wave at them.”

