Reflecting on a Summer That Changed Everything for the Boston Celtics

I regret to inform you that the summer of 2026 is over.

Your morning commute is ten times more frustrating now that school buses are in your way again. The flood of Temptations and Earth, Wind & Fire videos on your Instagram feed has gone from cute to annoying. And for the love of everything holy, can we just get through Halloween before seeing Christmas decorations for sale?

The annoyances of autumn’s return are one thing … I honestly don’t know what’s worse, pumpkin spice everything or the jokes about everything being pumpkin spice … but this particular September brings a special kind of bitterness, because it ends a summer where everything changed for the Boston Celtics and the NBA.

The second apron has been here for a little while, but it was this summer, the summer of 2026, when the realities of what it’s wrought have hit hardest.

Jaylen Brown being traded the way he was, for what the Celtics got back, was the smack in the face that should have woken everyone up to the new reality. Now that fingers have been pointed and rants have been posted online, we can take a step back to understand that the way we think about NBA business has to change.

We have spent lifetimes operating under a set of rules that has grown like a child to an adult. Each CBA matured the process a little bit, correcting mistakes and guiding the league further down the road of financial growth.

Then, three years ago, the league went full Old Testament, creating a flood of new rules that essentially wiped everything out, and teams like the Celtics were the ones tasked with building an ark to start a new basketball society. However long this new system is in place, teams have to operate differently than we remember.

Trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were just the first drops of rain. The Brown trade brings us to about day 30 of downpours. There's more to come before we fully understand the breadth of what’s happened.

Brown and Karl-Anthony Towns are in similar situations, both eligible for extensions that would begin with them making close to $70 million starting when they're about 32 or 33 years old. Once upon a time, those kinds of contracts were automatic, but in this new era, teams just can’t risk tying up that much of their salary cap on a player who probably has nowhere to go but down. The New York Knicks have reportedly been unwilling to give Towns the maximum amount. The Celtics chose to trade Brown before getting to the point of an offer.

This is the league’s new reality. The Celtics did everything right under the old system, shelling out a fair amount of money to construct a team that won a championship. They drafted well, managed their assets almost flawlessly, and made the tough decisions necessary to build a winner. The old system would have let them flip pieces at a more reasonable rate, and for more in return. The new system made it look like a foreclosure sale.

The summer of 2026 was when it was all hammered home. The Knicks let Mitchell Robinson walk after being a key role player in a title run. The OKC Thunder have started their initial sell-offs, getting rid of Lu Dort for picks. The Detroit Pistons are in a protracted fight with Jalen Duren over an extension that would have been a foregone conclusion five years ago.

These teams are figuring out what the Celtics have already realized. And with the Brown just weeks from opening training camp in Philadelphia instead of Boston, the C’s have shone a light on the harsh reality of the second apron era.

It’s like a black hole, where the gravity is too strong for anything to escape. The closer you get to the second apron, the more it will pull you apart. Cross the line, and you will be stretched into something unrecognizable.

The summer of 2026 is full of hard lessons, and for Celtics and NBA fans, the hardest is this: The way you thought about how teams handle their business is dead. Bury it, mourn it, and move on.