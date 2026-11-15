Rested Celtics Catch Flagg, Tired Mavs on Back-to-Back: Injury Report, 3 Keys, Prediction

The Boston Celtics bring a five-game winning streak and an unbeaten home record into Sunday’s game against a Dallas team on the second night of a back-to-back and playing its third game in four nights. Boston has had three days off since Wednesday. Dallas has lost two straight to Minnesota and Cleveland.

Records: Celtics 10-2 (5-0 home), Mavericks 7-6 (2-4 road)

Broadcast Details

Tip-off : 6 p.m. ET, TD Garden

: 6 p.m. ET, TD Garden TV: NBC Sports Boston

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta

: Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta Mavericks: Marcus Sasser, Cooper Flagg, Caleb Martin, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford

Officials

JB DeRosa (#14), Ray Acosta (#54), Derrick Collins (#11)

Injury Report

Celtics : None

: None Mavericks: Kyrie Irving (left knee injury management) and Santi Aldama (left ankle sprain) are questionable. Max Christie (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Dereck Lively (right foot surgery) is out. Tarik Biberovic (heel) and Sergio de Larrea (knee) are also out.

This will be updated when further injury reports are released.

Here’s your full-season Celtics guide , with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of two meetings this season.

The Teams Coming In

The Celtics have won five straight games and have enjoyed three days off after back-to-back wins over the Sixers and Raptors.

Dallas has lost three straight road games, including a 133-94 loss at Minnesota on Thursday and a 127-117 loss in Cleveland.

Three Keys to the Game

1. Take it inside: The Mavs are thin at center and are 21st in the league in the number of field goal attempts they allow at the rim. They are in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area, so the Celtics need to challenge that, especially against tired Mavs legs. The Cavaliers scored 54 points in the paint and made 23 of 30 shots at the rim.

2. Run them ragged: Dallas played a 7:30 p.m. game in Cleveland on Saturday where Flagg played 38:24 and Irving played 37:19. Now they have to get up for a 6 p.m. start in Boston, so it’s no surprise Irving is listed as questionable. These guys will be just as sloppy as the Celtics were to start their game in Toronto in a similar situation, so bury them early by pushing the pace off makes and misses.

3. Force Flagg left and go under screens: According to Synergy, he’s putting up a monster 1.600 points per possession when he drives right, but just 0.944 on drives to his left with a 22.2% turnover rate. Or, don’t let him drive at all by going under screens. He’s a 29% three-point shooter overall, but he’s 27% out of ball screens. Tag the roller so he doesn’t have that passing option and the Celtics could keep Flagg in check enough to run away with the game.

Prediction

The Celtics are rested while the Mavs are tired. I personally don’t expect Irving to play, and the Mavs are 0-2 in games Irving has missed (including a loss to the Sacramento Kings). They’re not good on the road and the Celtics are undefeated at home.

I think the Celtics would win this game under any circumstances. Under these particular circumstances, I think there’s the potential to rest guys ahead of tomorrow’s back-to-back versus Orlando.

Boston 120-95.

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.