Al Horford's Character Shines in Career Night vs. Cavs: 'Needed to Step Up'
The Boston Celtics advanced to their sixth Eastern Conference Finals in eight years after closing out the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games on Wednesday night, 113-98.
Cleveland was without Jarrett Allen again, Caris LeVert, and Donovan Mitchell for a second consecutive contest due a calf strain. The offense was mainly carried by former Celtic Marcus Morris Sr., who began 7-8 from the field and finished 10-13, and 5-6 from three with 25 points, and Evan Mobley, with a playoff-high 33 points. The Cavs still gave the Celtics a solid battle, as Boston did not separate themselves until midway through the fourth quarter.
Mobley kept the Cavaliers in it, as it was a three-point game with over nine minutes remaining, before the Celtics finished the game with a 25-13 run. Boston had six players scoring in double figures, led by Jayson Tatum, who was an assist shy of a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. Al Horford also became the oldest player in NBA Playoff History recording 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and three blocks, shooting 6-13 from three. Derrick White also had 18, with Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Payton Pritchard all reaching double-digits.
Horford, in the last three games of the series with Cleveland, averaged 34 minutes and was put to the task having to carry the biggest minutes-load he has in a while with the injury to Kristaps Porzingis this postseason. He was able to be rested more than ever in Boston throughout the season with the team’s roster transformation.
Holiday recently pointed out how the Celtics are putting a lot on Horford, though he is prepared for it. Turning 38 at the beginning of June, he equipped himself all season for this, and it is nothing the 17-year vet can’t handle.
That was evident by how he took on the challenge of switching on to Darius Garland, blocking the 24-year-old former All-Star three times. The same applies to Horford shaking off his 0/11 shooting slump from beyond the arc to bury five of his next eight threes, punishing the Cavaliers for leaving him open.
“Tonight was a special night for our group because we had this chance to close it out here at home, and for me, the biggest thing was just bringing energy; bringing energy to our group," said Horford. "I felt like we lacked it in the first quarter, and when I came back in the second, I felt like we needed to step it up.
The Cavs took a six-point cushion in the second quarter from Morris’ hot hand.
“We were talking about it a lot in the huddle, but we weren't really getting it done,” added Horford. “And we had a great opportunity here at home to handle this, and I knew it was gonna take a lot more than just playing a normal game.”
It was a performance that Celtics fans won't forget; one that spoke volumes about Horford's character and his will to win, as he led Boston back to the NBA's final four.
