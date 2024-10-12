Celtics-76ers Injury Report: Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Plan for Sixers Starters
On Saturday night, the Celtics return to TD Garden for the first time since winning Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals to capture Banner 18. They'll host the 76ers in a rivalry clash that will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.
The Sixers suffered a 121-111 loss to the Timberwolves in preseason play on Friday night in Minnesota. Before the matchup got underway, Nick Nurse shared that the plan is for most of Philadelphia's veterans to sit out Saturday's contest in Boston, per Timberwolves radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton.
The 76ers starters logged at least 24 minutes each in Friday's defeat. Joel Embiid did not make the trip. Their injury report lists him as day-to-day.
During his pregame media availability on Saturday, Nurse reiterated that the plan is to rest most of the team's veterans tonight.
As for the hosts, the Celtics are, of course, without Kristaps Porzingis, who is rehabbing from surgery this summer after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Boston's 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The seven-foot-three center is targeting a December return.
After Al Horford sat out Boston's first two preseason tilts in Abu Dhabi, Joe Mazzulla said it was because the team is "ramping him up and making sure he stays sharp."
He also stated that the plan is for Horford to participate in a preseason game or two to help him prepare for the start of the upcoming campaign.