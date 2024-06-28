Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks: 'Winning Players'
The Celtics opted for a stick-and-pick approach at this year's NBA Draft, utilizing the 30th selection to add Baylor Scheierman and the 54th overall choice to bring Anton Watson on board.
Scheierman is a six-foot-six sharpshooter who earned First Team All-Big East honors while starring for the Creighton Bluejays. He is the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1,140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
The Nebraska native has range that extends to the parking lot and knocked down 38.1% of the 8.3 threes he attempted last season. More than a shooter, he averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and nearly a steal per game.
As for Watson, the former Gonzaga Bulldog averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest in the 2023-24 campaign.
The former All-WCC First Team member is the only player in program history to register over 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 215 steals, and 200 assists. He helped lead the Bulldogs to four Sweet 16 games, three trips to the Elite Eight, and appearances in the Final Four and National Championship. He also set the program's record for steals in the NCAA Tournament with 21 thefts.
Discussing the decisions to draft Scheierman and Watson, Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, conveyed, "I think you're looking at what's available when you draft: In the first round, we all thought really highly of Baylor and were excited that he had dropped to 30.
"Then, in the second round, a similar thing with Anton. I think that those guys both are winning players. They've played in a lot of big moments and a lot of big games and big environments. They know how to play on both ends of the floor. They've been really well-coached.
"I think at these picks, when you're not picking in the top five of the draft, you're probably not weighing that stuff quite as strongly, right? You're looking for the best fit, the best player, who can come in and accentuate your team and grow within your group. They're both young enough. They can do that, too."
And while Scheierman will come to Boston on a guaranteed, standard NBA contract, as a second-round selection, Watson may join the organization on a two-way deal.
When asked about that possibility after the draft concluded on Thursday, Stevens stated, "We'll get into all the contracts stuff later. But you know, I think, with 17 to 18 spots, depending on how we did it last year, we did 17 most of the year with 14 (players on standard NBA contracts on our) roster and three two-ways. (It's) safe to say we're going to have some pretty good players (who are) on two ways.
"But I really liked him. I think, you know, we didn't talk about him as much specifically, (we) talked more about Baylor, but Anton, (his) strength and ability to move his feet laterally give him a chance to be one of these big, strong hybrid forwards that can switch (and) guard a lot of people.
"I want him to come in here with the mindset that he's gonna let it fly like he's never let it fly before because I think he's a better shooter than he sometimes thinks he is. And so, I'm looking forward to getting him in here. You know, (in) eight days or so."
As the Celtics navigate the second apron, not only this year but in future seasons, helping develop the younger talent on the roster into future contributors, especially while they're on team-friendly deals, is significant to their sustainability and filling out their rotation.
With that in mind, Stevens views bringing in older prospects in Scheierman, who's 23, and Watson, who turns 24 in October, to complement players younger than them on the roster.
"You're kind of looking at the best of both worlds from our standpoint," said Stevens. "JD (Davison) will be a free agent, but we very much (would) like to try to figure out a way to get him back in (some) capacity, and he's 21. Jordan Walsh is 20, (and) Jaden Springer's 21. So, some of our -- it's funny -- a lot of our draft workouts are older than the guys that were leaving the gym when the draft workout guys came in the gym.
"So, we have some young guys in there that we think really highly of. And I do think that it's good to have a balance of that. I don't know that all those guys and two 19-year-olds are probably ready for the long road like maybe this group will be with a couple more older college guys."
