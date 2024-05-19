Observant Celtics Learning from the League
The Boston Celtics finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA, 64-18, and recently advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Part of the team’s success has come from studying their opponents through film.
Per Inside The Celtics, head coach Joe Mazulla discussed the benefits of watching film.
“It could be a number of things. How coaches use their timeouts, how they use their challenges, play calls, coverages defensively, who uses 2-for-1s, who doesn’t use them, what are the things that go into winning in a close game. But just like that, we talked about it before, when you see a close, we also watch the end of quarters [and] start of quarters, because as important as the last two minutes of a game are, those things aren’t as important as starting quarters, ending quarters. The first 40 minutes are just as important as the last eight. So, when you see a close game, it’s also fun going to the beginning and the end of quarters and seeing what got to that point.”
Payton Pritchard also commented on the Celtics' film sessions.
"I think it's just more like I'm watching all these different playoff games, the intensity of it; you learn from different things (that) different teams do, but for the most part, it's just you're getting ready for who we're about to play against. What are they trying to do? How hard are they about to play? Obviously, they have a lot of good players. So, figuring out little tendencies, stuff like that we can take forward."
Jrue Holiday endorsed the practice too.
“I think it's always good to see teams play. Once you see them more and more, you get to know them more, the things that they like to do, and from there, just pick up tendencies and see little things here and there.”
Holiday emphasized that watching film helps him learn about his opponents' tendencies.
“Tendencies. Everybody kind of knows what teams like to do. Defensively, offensively, but sometimes just individual games… You see what they like to do, you see how they come off a screen and you kind of lock into that detail.”
