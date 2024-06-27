Inside The Celtics

Celtics Keep 30th Pick, Select Baylor Scheierman

Bobby Krivitsky

Feb 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) takes a three-point shot in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Celtics utilized the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to add Baylor Scheierman, a sharpshooter from Creighton.

The six-foot-six wing has parking lot range and knocked down 38.1% of the 8.3 threes he hoisted last season. In his fifth and final collegiate campaign, the former Bluejay averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and nearly a steal per game.

As previously detailed, Scheierman was one of the prospects who made the most sense for Boston, given when it came on the clock.

The unanimous First Team All-Big East selection became the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.

Scheierman has a versatile offensive skillset, an excellent feel for the game, and a high IQ.

He can attribute a part of that to his time as a quarterback, including leading Aurora High School to a Nebraska State Class C1 State Football championship in 2018, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and a state record 59 touchdowns.

Still, the Celtics staying at pick 30 is a bit of a surprise. It could cost them over $9 million when accounting for luxury tax penalties, depending on decisions like whether they pick up Sam Hauser's $2.1 million team option and who they bring back next season.

Regarding Hauser, one potential avenue is to decline his team option, a decision due on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent. Boston could then sign the six-foot-eight sharpshooter to an extension worth up to $78 million over four years.

It would increase the team's tax bill this season, but it could allow them to keep Hauser in the fold long-term while re-signing him for lower money and more years than an extension that started in 2025-26.

Perhaps adding Scheierman, who the Celtics liked enough to draft in the first round, meaning he'll join the team on a guaranteed contract, could influence how long Hauser has left in Boston.

Either way, with developmental wings like Jordan Walsh and Jaden Springer, who have immense potential on the defensive end but carry questions about their shooting, bringing in someone who excels at the latter and can become a future contributor on a team-friendly contract is a wise move.

