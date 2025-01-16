Celtics Notes: Potential Owners, Recent Struggles, 3-Point Shooting Woes
The Boston Celtics find themselves in a challenging position midway through the 2024-25 season.
While they remain a competitive force in the Eastern Conference, recent struggles have raised questions about their consistency.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla and star forward Jayson Tatum have publicly downplayed these issues, emphasizing the team’s long-term potential. However, their inconsistent three-point shooting remains a glaring concern.
Despite boasting some of the league’s top shooters, the Celtics are shooting a subpar percentage from beyond the arc, hindering their ability to close out games against elite competition.
Off the court, intrigue surrounds the team’s ownership. Reports suggest that potential buyers could soon begin bidding for the franchise, adding another layer of uncertainty to the organization.
While this has no immediate impact on the on-court product, a change in ownership could alter the long-term vision.
For now, the Celtics must focus on addressing their shooting woes and rediscovering their rhythm if they hope to remain contenders in the postseason.
Here are some stories about the Celtics to get all caught up with
