Celtics-Raptors Injury Report: Mazzulla Details Plan for Starters
On Saturday night at TD Garden, the Celtics dealt the 76ers a 50-point shellacking in their first game back at their home venue since securing Banner 18.
A day later, they return to host the Raptors in the second half of a preseason back-to-back.
During his pregame media availability, Joe Mazzulla said Boston will rest its starters against Toronto.
Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Luke Kornet will join Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis on the inactive list.
That could lead to an extended run for players like Lonnie Walker IV, who shined in Saturday's victory vs. Philadelphia, registering nine points and seven assists.
The same goes for Jaden Springer, who did not play against his former team on Saturday, and Ron Harper Jr., who began his NBA career on a two-way deal with the Raptors.
The reigning champions' rookie class, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, are also intriguing names to monitor in Sunday's matchup.
The same applies to veterans like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta, all of whom may start vs. Toronto.
Pregame, Joe Mazzulla cited upholding the Celtics' "standard" and "continuity" as the keys to why they remain successful when players are out of the lineup. There is no drop-off in how Boston approaches the game, regardless of who is or isn't active.
As for the Raptors, they're dealing with a lengthy list of injuries, including to forward RJ Barrett, who's dealing with a setback in the form of a right acromioclavicular joint sprain.
Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day due to a thumb injury, and Massachusetts native Bruce Brown recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. The latter will be re-evaluated in about three weeks.
Tip-off between the Celtics and Raptors is at 7:00 p.m. ET. After Sunday's tilt at TD Garden, they will square off again north of the border on Tuesday. That matchup will conclude preseason play for Boston.