Lonnie Walker IV, Joe Mazzulla Detail Crucial Component to Him Acclimating to Celtics
On Saturday night at TD Garden, Lonnie Walker IV saw his minutes reach double digits for the first time this preseason.
He logged less than five in the Celtics' exhibition opener against the Nuggets in Abu Dhabi, then played under seven in their rematch two days later.
In Boston's 50-point shellacking of the 76ers, he was on the parquet for nearly 25 minutes, including some in the first half alongside rotation fixtures Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.
The spike in playing time helped Walker get more comfortable, something he parlayed into a standout performance.
The six-year veteran weaved his way to the rim multiple times, cashed in a three from the left wing, and put nine points on the board.
Walker also distributed seven assists, the second most in the matchup behind Payton Pritchard. That includes a handful of passes that caught the eye, including this dish to Baylor Scheierman for a corner three.
"I'm really happy that I got some action today," said Walker after the win. "(I) got my feet wet. (I) made some good reads. (I) did solid on the defensive end; I think I've got to pick that up as well and rebound. As far as what I've got to provide for the team, it's other ways to impact winning. It's not just about scoring; I think everyone knows I can score. So, it's more all the other little things and bumping that up to a whole 'nother notch."
When asked about acclimating to the reigning NBA champions and how steep the learning curve has been, the 25-year-old guard responded, "Not that hard. Thank God this is year seven, so I'm more prepared mentally and physically.
"I've been asking a ton of questions. Even when I know the questions, I'm still asking them. I think that's (a) part of growth and continuously learning. There's always a learning curve when you go to a different team, but I've been very persistent of being observant of all the little things. Of picking up the small details of how coach operates, and keep going from there."
Walker's head coach also cited his open-minded approach toward learning the Celtics' system as a crucial element that's helping him adapt.
"I think he's been really good. I think it's an adjustment coming here; it's a different style of basketball," said Mazzulla. "I like his open-mindedness to learning. I like his patience.
"It's funny -- when you get a guy like him who's been in the league for seven years, I saw some things today that he might not think are important or that other people might not, but they're really, really important things defensively and offensively. Whether it was positioning or whether it was a small cut that he made or a read that he made. Those things go a long way because they open up opportunities, and it may be things that have been taken for granted.
"But he was efficient, four for seven, and some of the stuff that doesn't show up on the stat (sheet) (that) he picked up on, and it was great to see that. And so he's enjoying just kind of working hard, and (he'll) get another crack at it tomorrow."
Whether Walker makes the Celtics, a team over the second apron who would see a significant tax added to converting his exhibit 10 deal to a standard contract, starts the season in Maine, or he gets an NBA opportunity elsewhere remains to be seen.
But whether it's staying late at the Auerbach Center, not shying from asking questions, or finding ways beyond what he does best on the court to make an impact, he's doing everything in his power to maximize his time in Boston.