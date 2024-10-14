Celtics' Rotation's Growth Headlines Takeaways from Dominant Display vs. Raptors
On Sunday night, the Celtics returned to TD Garden for the backend of consecutive preseason tilts. After sending the Sixers packing with a 50-point shellacking, they welcomed the Raptors to Boston in a matchup that provided an opportunity for the extended rotation to see an uptick in playing time.
Here's a deep dive into what and who stood out in the reigning champions' 115-111 win over Toronto.
1. With Boston playing for the second time in as many nights, their starters and Xavier Tillman Sr. joined Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford on the inactive list.
That allowed Payton Pritchard, Lonnie Walker IV, Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta to slide into the starting lineup.
It also afforded more of an opportunity to individuals like Jaden Springer and Drew Peterson, who did not play in Saturday's win but got minutes in the first frame and quickly made an impact.
2. Payton Pritchard played the entire first quarter on Sunday and was the best player on the floor while he was out there.
The fifth-year guard registered 16 points and five assists, pacing all participants in the opening 12 minutes. His four rebounds were the second most behind Neemias Queta.
Whether creating and capitalizing off the bounce, showing off his range, or facilitating for his teammates, the former Oregon Duck impressed as Boston's starting floor general.
Pritchard finished with 19 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.
3. Neemias Queta was dominant on the glass, especially at the offensive end. He entered halftime with 11 rebounds, including five that extended possessions. Both were game-highs after the first 24 minutes. The latter matched Toronto's output in offensive rebounds.
He also had several impressive passes, including multiple cross-court kickouts that he delivered on target to open shooters.
There were disappointing moments, like when Queta failed to capitalize in the low post against Raptors' guard Davion Mitchell while Toronto declined to send help. However, on the boards, as a facilitator, and as a screener, the seven-foot center excelled on Sunday.
Queta tallied 12 points, 15 rebounds, including six at the offensive end, five assists, and one block in just under 21 minutes.
4. Lonnie Walker IV shined with more minutes in Saturday's victory vs. the 76ers, producing nine points and seven assists. Sunday, he got another extended opportunity.
For the second straight game, Walker showcased how smooth of a scorer he can be, weaving to the basket, knocking down threes, and stepping into a pull-up jumper from inside the paint.
Walker finished with 20 points on 8/14 shooting, including faring 4/8 from beyond the arc in just under 27 minutes of floor time.
5. In his three years in the NBA, Sam Hauser has repeatedly returned a better player than when the previous season ended. An encouraging sign of his growth entering the upcoming campaign is him making plays off the dribble during exhibition play.
Sunday, Hauser rendered an ineffective Dmytro Skapintsev screen irrelevant, stepping into a mid-range jump shot that tickled the twine for two.
He also attacked the rim and delivered an on-target pass to Jordan Walsh in the weak-side corner.
The six-foot-eight sharpshooter elevating his game entering year four after signing an extension this summer is a tremendous sign for a Celtics team that will diligently manage minutes for the starting lineup.
6. Jordan Walsh continues to look increasingly comfortable on an NBA floor. There are still instances where the second-year wing speeds himself up, rushing passes or making ill-advised gambles, trying to jump passing lanes.
However, he's added muscle and confidence, two traits that are helping him no longer resemble the player who struggled at Summer League.
Walsh did most of his damage as a scorer by attacking downhill to manufacture points in the paint. He looked comfortable slashing his way to the cup.
Walsh still projects to spend most of the upcoming campaign in Maine. However, the growth he's demonstrated in the preseason is an encouraging step in converting his potential into production.
Walsh finished with 16 points on 6/12 shooting, though he did go 1/4 from three-point range, and he grabbed ten rebounds, including four at the offensive end.
Up next: The Celtics conclude preseason play with a rematch against the Raptors north of the border on Tuesday. That game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.