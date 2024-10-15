Celtics Star Center Will Make Preseason Debut Tuesday vs. Raptors
On Sunday night at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics registered a 115-111 win over the Toronto Raptors.
With the hosts resting most of their veterans on the second half of a back-to-back after doling out a 50-point shellacking to the Philadelphia 76ers the day before, there was an extended opportunity for the available rotation players and the "Stay Ready Group" to impress.
While the Raptors made a late surge, from Payton Pritchard to Lonnie Walker IV, Jordan Walsh, and Neemias Queta, many who took the floor capitalized on receiving increased responsibilities and an extended run.
Two days later, the NBA's reigning champions are north of the border for a rematch with Toronto to cap exhibition play.
According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Joe Mazzulla shared at his pregame media availability that Al Horford will make his preseason debut on Tuesday.
After the 17-year veteran sat out Boston's first two preseason tilts in Abu Dhabi, Mazzulla said it was because the team is "ramping him up and making sure he stays sharp."
He also conveyed that the plan is for Horford to participate in a preseason game or two to help him prepare for the start of the upcoming campaign.
Mazzulla also stated that the Celtics' starters will play longer on Tuesday against the Raptors than in Boston's previous preseason games, per Washburn.
As for Toronto, their lengthy injury report includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Garrett Temple, who are inactive for Tuesday's tilt.
The Celtics' exhibition finale against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.