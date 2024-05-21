Derrick White and Jrue Holiday Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso of @chicagobulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday of @celtics

▪️ Jaden McDaniels of @Timberwolves

▪️ Jalen Suggs of @OrlandoMagic

▪️ Derrick White of @celtics