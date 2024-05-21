Derrick White and Jrue Holiday Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team
The Boston Celtics built as versatile a defense as you'll find, capable of wreaking havoc with Jrue Holiday in the middle of a 2-1-2 zone and perimeter defenders that can switch assignments and make life difficult for whichever guards or wings they draw.
Opponents also have to deal with a versatile veteran in Al Horford, who can effectively switch onto perimeter players, and when Kristaps Porzingis is in the lineup, a seven-foot-three center protecting the rim.
At the tip of the spear is the best defensive backcourt in the league. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White afford Boston the luxury of not having to put two defenders on the ball and concede a numbers advantage.
While that's not the only method Joe Mazzulla opts for to combat pick-and-rolls, it helped the Celtics rank second in defensive rating, yielding only 110.6 points per 100 possessions. They also finished the regular season in the top five in points allowed per game, limiting opponents to 109.2 on average.
The role Boston's backcourt played in that success has earned them a place on the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team.
The First Team featured four players functioning as power forwards and centers and Pelicans forward and defensive Swiss army knife Herb Jones.
For White, it's his second straight All-Defensive Second Team selection. The former Colorado Buffalo ranked in the 91st percentile in estimated defensive plus-minus, per dunksandthrees.com.
He also finished the regular season 15th in defensive win shares and second in blocks per game by a guard, trailing only six-foot-seven Scottie Barnes, who swatted 1.5 shots per contest. White averaged 1.2. He also swiped a steal per game.
As for Holiday, he quarterbacked Boston's defense, took on assignments ranging from Darius Garland to Joel Embiid and Julius Randle, and averaged nearly a block and a steal per contest. His impact landed him in the 87th percentile in estimated defensive plus-minus, per dunksandthrees.com.
It's the sixth time Holiday has earned a spot on an NBA All-Defensive team. That includes three First Team selections.
