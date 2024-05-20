Derrick White Shares Why He No Longer Takes Celtics' Success for Granted
Since arriving in Boston at the trade deadline in 2022, Derrick White has gone to the NBA Finals, coming within two wins of a championship, and reached the league's final four in all three opportunities to do so as a Celtic.
When that's the norm, it's easy to take it for granted. But a decorated teammate with a different career journey has White more grateful for the difficulty in what he and his teammates have accomplished together the last three years.
"Yeah, it's pretty cool," started the former Colorado Buffalo. "Something that I kind of took for granted, I would say, and then I was talking with Jrue, and he's only been, this is his second time, which is crazy because he's done so much in this league and been on so many good teams.
"But it's hard to get to this spot. So, definitely a cool thing to be a part of, and (I'm) thankful and blessed and just gotta go out there and embrace the moment."
Holiday, a 14-year veteran, maximized his lone opportunity to play on this stage, helping propel the Bucks to the NBA Finals and the franchise's second title.
But whether it was with the 76ers or the Pelicans, there were also years he was watching the playoffs from home. White had that same experience in the last two seasons he finished as a Spur.
Now, he's more established, turning in an All-Star-caliber campaign that will likely land him on an NBA All-Defensive team for the second straight year, and, thanks to his conversation with Holiday, more grateful for the Celtics' playoff success in his tenure in green.
That's, of course, easier to appreciate if it includes a championship, but as Holiday pointed out to him, many either reach the conference finals once or twice or don't get there at all. It's not the ultimate goal, but it is an accomplishment worth celebrating.
