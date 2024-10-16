Derrick White Skyrockets on ESPN's Top 100 Rankings
Before the 2023-24 season started, ESPN excluded Derrick White from their Top 100 rankings, angering Celtics fans in the process. Senior Writer Kevin Pelton acknowledged White's snub in a separate article, going as far as declaring White "the single most glaring omission from the top 100."
In 2024, ESPN not only included White, but this time, they ranked him in the Top 50. Out of the 100 players named on the list, White was listed as the 39th-best player in the NBA. Tim Bontemps explained how White ranked so highly after many questioned his exclusion last year.
"White being the highest-ranked player who wasn't on this list a year ago is affirmation for those who questioned why the versatile guard wasn't on it to begin with. Any doubts about his value quickly dissipated thanks to White's contributions on offense last season, not to mention his selection to replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA, where he -- along with Holiday and Tatum -- claimed gold in Paris."
It has become fairly clear how much more valued White has become around the league since the Celtics traded for him. White has won a title, a gold medal, made two All-Defense teams, and even made a legitimate All-Star case in 2024.
There's no telling where the Celtics would be right now if they had never acquired White in 2022. They acquired him knowing he would improve their defense. However, White's rise in Boston has stemmed from his improved three-point shot, as he has shot 38.1% and 39.6% from three over the last two regular seasons.
That has only continued in the Celtics' last two postseasons, shooting 45.5% in 2023 and 40.4% in 2024. Anyone who suggests that White did not play a role in the Celtics' outright dominance on their way to Banner 18 is either lying or they weren't paying attention.