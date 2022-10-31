Grant Williams' Halloween Take On Batman Rebuffed By NSFW Jayson Tatum Response

The Boston Celtics took down the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, but depending on how you look at it, Grant Williams may also have went home with an "L."

Williams -- who was impressive in his return from a one-game suspension finishing the day with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists -- attempted to get into the Halloween spirit by showing up to TD Garden fully decked out in a Batman costume but the big man didn't stop there.

The 23-year-old hopped back into the costume for his postgame availability and even attempted his own rendition of the character's iconic deep voice and Jayson Tatum wasn't having any of it.

You can check out a video of the hilarious exchange below, thanks to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, but you may want to put on a pair of headphones if you are at work.

Whether or not you think the self-proclaimed nickname fits, there's no doubt Williams knows how to get into character and brought some Halloween spirit in his return to the lineup.

Who knows, maybe next year Tatum will arrive in his best Joker costumer?

