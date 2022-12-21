Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Showdown

The Celtics are looking to get out of their funk Wednesday

The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night and are looking to get back on track.

Boston is in the middle of its first mini-struggle of the 2022-23 season and has dropped four of its last five games heading into Wednesday's tilt. The Celtics currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Milwaukee Bucks by a half-game.

Indiana currently sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 15-16. The Pacers have been struggling themselves lately and have lost seven of their last 10 games including two straight.



Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers matchup:

Jayson Tatum Over 28.5 Points Scored (-133)

Tatum -- similar to the team as a whole -- has slightly struggled offensively lately, but seems to be coming out of it and has scored over 28 points in each of his last two games. The young star has been on a mission for Boston so far this season and after a few days off, should be able to score 29 or more points Wednesday.

If you were to place a $133 wager down on Tatum to hit the over and he records 29 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-111)

The young Pacers star is proving himself to be one of the best passers in the NBA. Haliburton currently is leading the league in assists per game at 10.7 and also is averaging 19.5 points per on top of it.

Haliburton has recorded 32 or more points, rebounds, and assists in four of his last seven games and if you were to place a $111 wager down and he hits the over Wednesday, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 232.5 (-110)

Boston has failed to combine with its opponents to score 233 or more points in seven of its last eight games. Indiana has failed to combine with its opponents to score 233 or more points in three of its last four games.

The Celtics' defense has taken a step forward and so it wouldn't be surprising for Boston and Indiana to have a low-scoring affair Wednesday. If you were to place a $110 wager down and the two squads combine for 232 or fewer points, the payout would be $100.

