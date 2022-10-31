Here's Look Into Celtics' Jayson Tatum's MVP Betting Odds After Two Weeks

The Celtics have gotten out to an impressive start to open the 2022-23 NBA season and Jayson Tatum unsurprisingly has been Boston's best player and Las Vegas is taking note.

Through just under two weeks, Tatum has been even better than advertised. After shining in Boston's impressive Sunday afternoon win over the Washington Wizards, the 24-year-old holds averages of 30.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Tatum has been extremely efficient to open the campaign as well with a shooting splits of 55.7%/40.8%/90.2% respectively.

Boston entered the new season as one of the title favorites and even without Robert Williams have looked the part. There's always room for growth and the most glaring area of focus is on the defensive end, but the Celtics have been impressive and Tatum has cemented himself as the Most Valuable Player award candidate.

It's certainly still early, but sportsbooks are taking Tatum's chances of earning the hardware extremely seriously. Sports Illustrated Sportsbook currently has Tatum as the third favorite to take home this season's MVP award at +650 behind just Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

If there ever was a time to place a bet down on Tatum, it might be now. A $100 wager on Tatum would net a $650 payout and if the youngster continues his level of play, that payout may shrink very shortly.

As a team, the Celtics already have been good to open the season but they likely will be even better as the season continues. Williams eventually will return and bring a big plus to the Boston lineup. If the Celtics finish as the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- ahead of the Antetokounmpo-led Bucks -- and come away with the top record in the entire league, there's a strong chance Tatum could take home the award if he continues his strong play.

