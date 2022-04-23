Ime Udoka Confirms Robert Williams Will Play in Game 3 but Won't Start

During his pregame media availability Ime Udoka confirmed Robert Williams is returning to the lineup tonight for Game 3. Williams, who underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear, has been out since Mar. 27.

Udoka says Williams won't start, and he'll probably play about 20 minutes, but he could play up to 24.

As for the nature of those stints, Udoka said: "Short stints in general, regardless of when we use him." He added that they could run Williams longer, depending on how he feels.

The Celtics have consistently expressed their pleasure with Williams' progression throughout his recovery. Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Timelord played pain-free 5-on-5 in consecutive practices. Saturday, with tip-off about an hour and a half away, Udoka said: "Everything leading up to this points in a positive direction."

The Celtics' head coach also stated: "We feel comfortable with him in all situations."

