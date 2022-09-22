Skip to main content
Ime Udoka Reportedly Not Resigning as Celtics' Head Coach

If Udoka's suspended for the season, are him and the Celtics willing to continue working together afterward?

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Facing a potential season-long suspension from the Celtics, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Ime Udoka will not resign as the team's head coach.

Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staff member. Even with this decision, there's a distinct possibility he's coached his last game for Boston.

Maybe Udoka's willing to serve his suspension, however long, and return to the franchise he coached to the NBA Finals, and perhaps the organization is open to that, but the messy nature of how this is unfolding might speak to the relationship fracturing beyond repair.

In Udoka's absence, the expectation is that Joe Mazzulla fills in as interim head coach for the coming campaign. Mazzulla became Boston's top assistant after Will Hardy left to become the head coach of the Jazz.

USATSI_16556834

Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native and former West Virginia point guard, went from an assistant for what at the time was the Maine Red Claws to becoming the head coach of Fairmont State's men's basketball team. He rejoined the Celtics as an assistant with the parent club in 2019, earning spots on the staff of Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.

During the Finals, Udoka shared what led him to retain Mazzulla when putting his coaching staff together.

"I talked to everybody in the organization when I got hired, players included, and he got glowing reviews. I didn't know much about him going into it, but I take the players' opinions at a high value, and he was a guy that was a consensus yes. Somebody that they all worked with closely (and) believed in and understood his upside. And so, once I met with him and Tony Dobbins, Evan, Brad, and some of the guys that we kept, I think it was pretty easy (in) conversations to see why."

