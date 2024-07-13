Celtics Coach MacLeay Shares First Impression of Scheierman and Watson
Saturday represents the first chance for Celtics fans to see the team's draft class, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, suit up for the reigning NBA champions.
In a conversation leading up to his team debut, Scheierman, a six-foot-six sharpshooter, shared with Inside The Celtics that what he's most eager to prove in Sin City is the impact he can make beyond the trait he's best known for.
"My competitiveness, my defense, (and) my ability to be a team defender," stated Scheierman. "Obviously, everyone knows I can shoot and all that stuff -- that's not really what I'm focused on. I'm more focused on crashing the offensive glass and competing, rebounding, (and) playing defense."
His head coach at Summer League, D.J. MacLeay, echoed those sentiments while discussing his first impression of Boston's first-round pick this year.
"Yeah, I mean the thing that comes to mind with Baylor is he's just a competitor, and I think that's great," said MacLeay. "I think seeing him compete on a day-to-day basis and having an open-mindedness to what we do here is something that he's done a great job of."
MacLeay also detailed what he's seen from Celtics' second-round selection Anton Watson as the former Gonzaga star prepares for his Summer League debut.
"The first thing that sticks out when you watch him is just how well he does on the ball defensively," stated MacLeay. "He's a special defender. He's strong, like he really, really moves people. And so, I think that that's something that has really been impressive, and I do think, one thing for him, he is a better shooter than maybe he's shown, and we're just really trying to encourage that."
Watson knocked down 41.2 percent of his threes last season, but he only averaged 1.5 attempts from beyond the arc. At times, he passed up open looks. Granted, given his basketball IQ and abilities as a facilitator, it still often led to the Bulldogs putting points on the board.
But in Boston, the Celtics, including the franchise's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, are empowering him to "let it fly" without hesitation.
"Just confidence," an appreciative Watson told Inside The Celtics while expressing what the organization's encouragement means to him. "Taking it more in games. I shoot a lot in practice. I get a lot of reps. But shooting it more in games is only going to make my confidence better."
While discussing the role the six-foot-eight forward envisions himself having with the defending NBA champions, Watson cited a new teammate he draws comparisons to; one who embraced the league's modernization in real-time, expanding his range to become a threat from behind the arc.
"Shooting is obviously a big piece," said the 54th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. "Kind of like that Al Horford role. He's a great shooter. I think learning from him is gonna be huge for me. (That goes for) all (of) the veterans on this team. But yeah, shooting is gonna be huge, and just my defense, using that to my strengths. Coming out and guarding every single game. That's gonna be big for me. But yeah, shooting is going to open up my offensive ability, but on defense, that's what I'm strong at."
