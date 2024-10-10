Jay Scrubb Opens Up about 'Trying' Journey That Brought Him Back to Celtics
At Summer League in 2023, Jay Scrubb was one of the most impressive players on the Celtics.
The six-foot-five guard generated 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and nearly a block per game. He also converted on 40 percent of the 4.0 three-point attempts he hoisted.
His performance earned Scrubb, 24, a two-way deal with Boston.
Unfortunately, he tore his right ACL during an October practice at the Auerbach Center before the season started.
Now back to 100 percent health, Scrubb recently signed an Exhibit 10 deal to rejoin the reigning NBA champions. Since they're at the offseason roster max of 21 players, the Celtics waived Tristan Enaruna to make room for him.
"It's been a battle," said Scrubb on Thursday while describing what the last year has been like for him. "(I) had a tough injury. (I) had to bounce back from it, but (I'm) just trying to work hard to get back to where I was at. I had real confidence in (the) last year that I could get back to where I was at, and that's just what it's been, just working, working every day, trying to put it back together."
In the same facility where his NBA career nearly ended, now standing there with a smile stretching ear-to-ear, Scrubb told Boston Celtics on SI of what he learned about himself while fighting through injury to earn another opportunity in the league, "Every time you go through a rehab process, you always learn about yourself. How tough you are mentally? I could have given up. I could have quit, but I wanted to get back out here with these guys.
"Seeing them win a championship, it motivated me, it gave me that extra push."
The three-year NBA veteran, who has also spent time with the Clippers and Magic also shared that he wanted his return to the hardwood to be with the Celtics organization.
"I've been in touch with the Celtics over the course of my rehab, and they've been checking up on me, seeing how I've been doing, and they made it welcoming to come back," said Scrubb.
"We have been in communication ever since I got injured. So, I pretty much knew this is where I wanted to be at, and I voiced it with them that I wanted to be here. They took good care of me through my rehab process. So, I felt like this would be the best place for me to come back."
Before speaking with the media on Thursday, Scrubb went through his first official practice since tearing his right ACL, a significant step as he rebuilds his career.
"I felt great. I felt great to be back out there, getting the wind back, getting my shot back, getting my rhythm back. It felt good, and all the guys welcomed me back, so, that's the most important part," conveyed Scrubb, adding, "It felt exciting. All the work that I put in, seeing it translate to the court, it felt amazing."