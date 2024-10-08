Celtics Bring Back Familiar Face on Exhibit 10 Deal
As the Celtics return from Abu Dhabi, a familiar face, someone who has been at the Auerbach Center lately, will officially rejoin the team.
The reigning NBA champions are signing Jay Scrubb to an Exhibit 10 deal, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.
Boston was already at the offseason max of a 21-player roster, meaning it must waive someone to make room for Scrubb.
The six-foot-five guard impressed as a member of the Summer League Celtics in 2023, averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks per game. He also shot 40 percent from beyond the arc on 4.0 three-point attempts.
That earned him a two-way contract with the franchise. Unfortunately, Scrubb tore his right ACL at a practice shortly before the season started.
Tuesday, he posted on Instagram stories that he is now fully recovered.
Scrubb, 24, is a three-year veteran who has spent time with the Clippers and Magic.
He has career averages of 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes across 24 NBA games, including one start.
While the Celtics' two-way spots are taken, and it is unlikely in this author's opinion that Scrubb will sign a standard contract to fill Boston's final roster vacancy, expect him to have the opportunity to prove himself with their G League affiliate in Maine.
The Maine Celtics, who reached the Finals for the first team in franchise history last season, return with a loaded roster that will often include two-way players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson.