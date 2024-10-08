Celtics Make Roster Cut as Season Nears
The Celtics signed Jay Scrubb to an Exhibit 10 deal on Tuesday.
The six-foot-five guard earned a two-way deal with Boston last offseason after a strong showing at Summer League in 2023.
Scrubb averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in Las Vegas. He also shot 40 percent from beyond the arc on 4.0 three-point attempts while suiting up for the C's in Sin City.
Unfortunately, he tore his right ACL at practice shortly before the 2023-24 campaign got underway.
With Scrubb, 24, now 100 percent healthy and back in the fold, the reigning NBA champions had to make a corresponding cut. The Celtics were at the offseason max, fielding a 21-player roster.
The NBA's official transactions page reveals that they decided to waive Tristan Enaruna.
Boston signed Enaruna to an Exhibit 10 deal on the heels of this year's NBA draft.
The six-foot-eight wing appeared in 35 tilts for Cleveland State last year, averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc in his fifth and final collegiate season.
Enaruna only played in three of Boston's games at Summer League. However, he impressed with his play at the defensive end of the court. The 23-year-old utilized his length and intelligence to make life difficult for his opponents and showcase traits that are worth working with.
So, while the Celtics waived Enaruna, he may ultimately join their G League affiliate in Maine this season.