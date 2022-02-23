Jayson Tatum Gets the Day Off; Marcus Smart and Robert Williams Return to Practice

With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the Celtics are gearing up for their return to action Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum, who logged 20 minutes, had eight points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal in Sunday's All-Star Game, got the day off for maintenance purposes.

Robert Williams, who missed Boston's final two games before the All-Star break due to tightness in his right calf, took part in Wednesday's practice. So did Marcus Smart, who sprained his right ankle during last Tuesday's 48-point win against the Sixers. Ime Udoka said the expectation is both of them play Thursday against the Nets.

Following practice, Williams spoke with the media, and he said his calf is "feeling great after the time off," and he's "ready to keep the same energy.”

Regarding Tuesday's acquisitions of Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts, who the Celtics signed to 10-day contracts, Udoka shared the following: "We’re looking for a specific skillset and body type and some of the things that match well with our team, and we think those two fit into that role.”

As for Thursday's opposition, the Nets will be without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. Earlier this month, the Celtics went to Brooklyn and made light work of a Nets team that didn't have the former two or James Harden, registering a 35-point victory. However, Brooklyn will have Seth Curry and Andre Drummond this time around.

The Nets signed Goran Dragic earlier this week, but considering he's only played in five games this season, last suiting up on Nov. 13, it would hardly be a surprise if he doesn't play on Thursday. If he does, Brooklyn will be sure to be cautious about his workload.

Thursday night's game between the Celtics and Nets tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

