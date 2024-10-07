Jayson Tatum Shares What Refined Shooting Mechanics are a 'Reflection Of'
Jayson Tatum said entering training camp that he adjusted the form of his jump shot. It was a focus through offseason work with trainer Drew Hanlen after the perennial All-NBA forward didn’t shoot up to his standard in the Celtics' championship run.
In Boston's first two preseason tilts, Tatum’s showcased the removal of a hitch that's led to a quicker release. More wrist action and a concerted effort to keep his shoulders forward have also helped.
In the Celtics’ 130-104 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets in their second matchup in Abu Dhabi, Tatum looked stellar again. He had 17 points and four assists in 23 minutes, shooting 6-14 from the field. He also went 3-7 from beyond the arc for the second straight game.
“After every season you look back and reflect on things that you can get better at,” said Tatum of his refined shooting mechanics. “I shot 38 percent from three last year, I shot 8.5 threes a game. Just in the playoffs, I didn't shoot from the three as well as I would've liked.”
Even with Tatum’s long-range struggles in Boston’s dominant 16-3 postseason run to Banner 18, he still could have won Finals MVP. He became the sixth player in NBA History to win a championship and lead in every statistical category.
Tatum put up an incredible 31-point, 11-assist, and eight-rebound performance in Game 5 to help Boston reach the NBA summit. He also had a significant impact defensively, including neutralizing the Mavericks' centers as lob threats.
But as he pursues the best version of himself, Tatum wasn't about to spend the summer content with a shot in need of fine tuning.
“Just a reflection of looking backwards at what happened last season and going into the next season, what can I get better at and work on? Being more efficient from three was at the top of the list.”
Addressing his shot while continuing to make an all-around impact and helping lead the Celtics through the upcoming campaign will go a long way for Boston's title pursuit and Tatum's push to become MVP.