Jordan Walsh Shares What's Made the Difference for Him in Encouraging Preseason
The Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors without all of their starters and Luke Kornet playing to go to 4-0 this preseason, 115-111.
Jordan Walsh got the start and continued his impressive two-way play this preseason with 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 6-12 from three.
Walsh, entering year two, has shown he has a chance to crack Boston’s rotation without Kristaps Porzingis, with his fitting all-position defense and freakish length on the wing. He’s been especially active for the Celtics on defense getting in the lanes and his three ball is seeming to have grown.
Joe Mazzulla credited Walsh’s development after the game.
“Yeah, just have an understanding of what his job is,”
Said Mazzulla. “Defend at a high level, defend multiple positions, rebound, and then make reads on the offensive end. So, he's doing a great job.”
Walsh of course has had the pleasure of learning from big two-way wings like himself in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
“Just really proud of his growth. Him, the player development team, the work they put in with him. He works hard at it. But starting to carve out a role and just showing a really good attitude towards it. So, it's been fun to watch him grow.”
Walsh described postgame how he and everyone else’s approach to the game is their knowledge of the standard being a Celtic. That’s a huge reason why he looks to make his mark defensively more and solidify this rotation spot for this season. Mazzulla mentioned how Walsh is "starting to carve out a role" while showing a really good attitude towards it saying how it’s been fun to watch Walsh’s growth.
The wing discussed the difference of going into his second season compared to his rookie year.
“It feels good to have that year under my belt,” Walsh said. “I kind of know what to expect now. With the season, with the team, I know how to play with the team, so I feel like that’s the biggest part about going into this next year.”
Walsh was asked if there was any difference to his jump shot or if he made any tweaks.
“I actually haven’t changed anything, it’s just been going in,” he said. “It’s crazy. But nah, I haven’t really changed anything, I’ve just gotten a lot more reps.”
Walsh made his impact and gave the flashes of his growth, indicating what he could be in for this season in Boston’s two Abu Dhabi games against Denver, after a not very promising second Summer League.
Walsh could one day become a fixture in the Celtics' rotation, especially if his three-ball is falling at this rate. His potential has been evident since he was drafted. Now he's converting it into production.