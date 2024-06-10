Kristaps Porzingis on Status After NBA Finals Game 2 Injury Scare: 'I'll Die Out There'
On Sunday night, the Celtics seized a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. They did so with a second straight stellar defensive performance, again holding the Mavericks under 100 points.
Boston was unfazed by faring 10/39 (25.6) from three-point range, staying present and locked in at the other end of the floor. It never felt like Dallas would leave TD Garden with a win.
The most concerning development in the hosts' 105-98 victory was Kristaps Porzingis' injury scares.
The seven-foot-three center missed 11 games in a 38-day absence due to the soleus strain he suffered in his right calf during Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round series against the Heat.
The Latvian native has come off the bench in the NBA Finals, his first chance to play past the first round in the postseason.
In Boston's 107-89 win in Game 1, Porzingis registered 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. He's the fourth player since the 1970-71 season (when starters were first tracked in the box score) to score at least 20 points off the bench in his first NBA Finals appearance.
He finished Sunday's victory with 12 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes.
But in the third quarter, his leg appeared to stiffen. When the Mavericks took a timeout shortly after that occurrence, the former All-Star walked gingerly to the bench, where the training staff checked on him.
He then turned his attention to what was happening in the huddle, stayed in the game, and swatted a Daniel Gafford attempt at the rim about two minutes later.
But in the final frame, he appeared to tweak his leg after contact from P.J. Washington as the latter went for a layup. Porzingis fell to the floor and had a limp afterward. Less than two minutes later, his night ended, and he subbed out for Al Horford with 4:40 left in the matchup.
The seven-foot-three center relayed post-game that he isn't sure about the root of those injury scares.
"I don't even know what it is, to be honest," conveyed Porzingis. "But I'll be good."
When asked if he was concerned about the situation, Joe Mazzulla responded, "Zero. He's good."
Porzingis also did his best to assure Celtics fans, voicing, "I feel good. Feeling good. I don't think it's anything serious," he said. "But we'll look at it tomorrow and go from there. But, all good. I'll be good."
And if you take his word at face value, you can put him being available for Game 3 in Dallas on Wednesday in pen.
"I will die out there," stated Porzingis, who's relishing an opportunity that will require more than an injury scare to keep him from participating in.