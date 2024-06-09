Luka Doncic Downgraded for Game 2 of NBA Finals
Teams that win the first two games of the NBA Finals at home have won the championship 84.4% of the time (27-5). As the Celtics aim to build on their tone-setting 107-89 victory in Thursday's series opener and take a 2-0 lead to Dallas, standing in their way is a Mavericks opponent that's 3-0 in Game 2's this postseason.
And while the TD Garden visitors have only one player listed on their injury report for Sunday's matchup, that individual is Luka Doncic.
The five-time All-NBA selection's presence on there is commonplace. He's dealt with a right ankle sprain and left knee soreness during Dallas' run to the Finals.
However, after the Mavericks initially declared him probable for Game 2, they've downgraded his status to questionable, adding a thoracic contusion to the list of ailments he's nursing.
Doncic registered a game-high 30 points and a team-best ten rebounds in the series opener. But Boston's defensive masterpiece neutralized Dallas' lob threats and disrupted the five-time All-Star, who finished with one assist for the first time in his playoff career. He also committed four turnovers.
Even with Doncic downgraded, it would be shocking if he doesn't play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, as the Mavericks fight to avoid falling into a hole that may prove too steep to dig out of against an opponent boasting six of the top eight players in this series.
