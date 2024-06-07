Preparation and Perspective Fueling Kristaps Porzingis in NBA Finals: 'Enjoying the Moment'
Kristaps Porzingis returned from a 38-day absence with no signs of rust. The stage he's rejoining the Celtics' playoff run on and that Joe Mazzulla asked him to come off the bench in favor of preserving the continuity established with Al Horford starting at center this postseason also didn't faze him.
When Mazzulla called his number nearly five minutes into the first frame, the TD Garden faithful erupted upon seeing him hop off the bench.
"Yeah, I think, obviously, what helped me is just, even from the walk out before the game, and then getting on the court, getting that kind of support was unreal," said Porzingis of the response he received from the home crowd. "The adrenaline was pumping through my veins and that definitely helped."
The former All-Star converted the rush from those emotions into an immediate impact, getting Luka Doncic on a switch and besting his former teammate, earning a trip to the free-throw line, where he capitalized on both attempts.
Surely, that helped him settle in. From there, Porzingis led a 22-5 onslaught to close the first quarter.
The Latvian native punished switches, including burying a turnaround jump shot over Josh Greene; he didn't allow the Mavericks' attempts to chuck him off stride, like a tight end delivering a chip block on a defensive end, to stand in the way of him efficiently arriving to set impactful screens, and he registered a pair of rejections in his first shift back.
That spark propelled the hosts to a 37-20 advantage entering the second quarter, matching the second-largest lead after the first frame in NBA Finals history.
"Even when that first quarter when I checked in and (then) start (to see) things going my way and stuff, I didn't even think about it," said Porzingis when asked if there was a moment of assurance as he re-acclimated. "I was so in the moment and enjoying the moment and the crowd and everything, you know.
"I don't know, it's kind of like a blur to me right now. I have to re-watch the game; what happened and stuff. But I was completely just in the game. That's the best feeling. Like, I had the most fun and I hope to have more of those moments going forward."
His first-quarter performance not only set the tone for Thursday's series opener, it also gave Boston enough cushion to absorb Dallas' run to narrow the gap to eight points in the second half.
The Celtics' counterpunch included Porzingis cutting, catching a feed from Jayson Tatum, and finishing with a two-handed flush, and thwarting a Derrick Jones Jr. dunk attempt.
He ended Boston's 107-89 Game 1 win with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.
After the victory, he shared about whether he entered his return with any doubts, "Not in a sense of, 'Am I going to be okay?' It was only physical. Am I going to be good to go physically? Not skills-wise. There was never -- at least for me -- never no doubt.
"But, of course, you have ups and downs throughout the game, like, all (of) this stuff happens. But, mainly for me, it was to get there physically, and once I felt pretty good, and the medical staff had my back and we did everything correct to get to this point, then they gave me the green light, (and) I was good to go."
He later added, "Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I'm pretty good. Maybe I'm not perfect, but I'm pretty good, and I can play like this, and I can definitely add to this team."
Game 1 of the NBA Finals also marked Porzingis' first chance to participate in a playoff game past the first round. His previous postseason opportunities were defined by injuries and performances that didn't meet the standard set by an All-Star caliber player.
When asked if he'd be ready for this challenge upon arriving in Boston last summer, the former fourth overall pick answered honestly, sharing that he didn't know.
While it's just the start of the series, on Thursday, he passed his most significant test to date.
"At the end of the day, it's just basketball," expressed Porzingis. "It's okay, it's high intensity, it's more (about the) intricacies of the game and stuff. More (about the) focus on little details. But, at the end, it's just basketball, and I've been doing this for a long time.
"Even if I have time off, I can jump right back in and I feel the same way," he added. "So, whether it's playoffs, regular season, or whatever, I know how to do this. That's it, just having that confidence, going out there whatever, first round or Finals, just going out there with full confidence and giving what I have to the team."
