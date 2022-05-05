Skip to main content
Marcus Smart: 'Strong likelihood I'm back for Game 3'

While the Celtics overcame Marcus Smart's absence in Game 2, holding the Bucks to 86 points, that's not a feat they want to attempt to accomplish again on Saturday.

After missing Game 2 due to a right thigh contusion, following Thursday's practice, Marcus Smart provided an update on how he's doing, saying: "Better. Better than I was. Some of the swelling has gone down, so just taking it day-by-day."

Smart, who said there's a "strong likelihood I'm back for Game 3," shared that "where I got hit was closer to the knee area than the quad, so a lot of the fluid went to the knee."

The Celtics' floor general also conveyed that because of the fluid in the knee, the injury affects him most when he gets into a defensive stance, expressing, "it's like a Charlie horse in the quad, I guess overexaggerated."

Smart, who's known for fighting through ailments, which is a part of what made him being a late scratch for Game 2 so surprising, expressed that, "anyone that knows me knows if I'm going to miss a game, especially a playoff game, something's really wrong with me."

Fortunately, he got an MRI that showed everything's fine, hence the confidence he'll return to the lineup Saturday.

As for what he thought of his teammates' ability to bounce back and tie the series at one? "Loved it. I mean, it was expected," stated Smart.

As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year works towards his return in Game 3, he expressed: "if I'm out there, I should be able to do the things that I was doing, or I shouldn't be out there. If I'm coming back, I'm coming back to be me."

