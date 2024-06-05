Mavs' Star Appears on Injury Report for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics
At long last, the wait is almost over. After an extended layoff, Game 1 of the NBA Finals is a day away.
The Celtics' injury report is a clean sheet ahead of Thursday's series opener at TD Garden. That's 38 days from when Kristaps Porzingis suffered a soleus strain in his right calf during Game 4 of Boston's first-round matchup against the Heat.
As he prepares to rejoin the Celtics' playoff run and face his former team, the seven-foot-three center acknowledged that he won't know if he's made a complete recovery until Thursday's game gets underway.
"I don't know," said Porzingis. "We'll see. I have a couple more days, and I've done a lot of work up until this point, and I've done everything needed to get back into playing shape. We'll see."
While Porzingis is no longer on Boston's injury report, his ex-teammate, Luka Doncic, is on the Mavericks'. That's been a common occurrence during Dallas' journey through the playoffs, as the five-time All-Star deals with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.
The visitors list him as probable, and there should be no doubt as to his availability for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper is questionable due to a left ankle sprain. The 24th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft logged 53 seconds in Game 1 of the series opener between the Mavericks and Clippers in the first round. He has not played since.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will tip off at 8:30 EST at TD Garden on Thursday night.
