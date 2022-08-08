Skip to main content
NBA Provides Update Regarding Unvaccinated Players

The NBA reportedly informed teams via a league-wide memo about the latest pertaining to the eligibility of unvaccinated players.

Last season, unvaccinated players could not play in Toronto. That mandate led to rampant speculation surrounding the vaccination status of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford as the playoffs approached.

While Horford declared he would be able to play "wherever," Brown said he was "excited and ready to play against anybody." The latter also added the following.

"As a vice president of the players' association, it's a part of my job description to protect our players' rights and our medical privacy, so you won't hear me comment on my status or anybody else's."

Toronto's first-round opponent, the Sixers, were forced to play without Matisse Thybulle in games taking place north of the border that series. Still, Philadelphia went 2-1 on the road, winning the series in six games.

Now, with training camp around the corner, the NBA has informed teams that unvaccinated players without a valid medical reason will remain ineligible to play in Toronto in the 2022-23 season, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

