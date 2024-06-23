Inside The Celtics

Oshae Brissett Makes Decision on Player Option with Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett (12) attempts a dunk past Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) and guard Vit Krejci (27) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oshae Brissett consistently stepped up when called upon this season. That includes Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers.

With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined and Luke Kornet exiting the contest in the first quarter, Joe Mazzulla turned to Brissett in the second frame. As a part of a small-ball lineup, the former Syracuse star helped the hosts stage a 20-0 run.

His energy, defense, rebounding, and impact running the floor in transition then helped Boston go on a 7-0 burst to take a 13-point advantage into the last 12 minutes, where the Celtics pulled away for a 126-110 victory.

As a valuable member of the team's "Stay Ready Group," he quickly contributed to his new team, with Jayson Tatum stating, "He changed the game" in Boston's 119-111 win over the Heat in its home opener.

Now, the six-foot-seven forward will seek more of an opportunity elsewhere and potentially a larger payday. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Brissett is declining his $2.5 million player option with the Celtics.

The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

As for how his soon-to-be former team will fill his role, those options include a veteran or a rookie who isn't currently on the roster. Internally, a highly productive offseason for Jordan Walsh could vault him into pole position.

Given Boston's exorbitant payroll, allowing the 20-year-old to play through his growing pains in a job of this nature could have meaningful long-term benefits.

Barring Walsh getting traded, regardless of what route the Celtics go, he'll be among those competing for the chance to earn minutes left behind by Brissett.

