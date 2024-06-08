Reflective Kyrie Irving Discusses Dealing with TD Garden Crowd, Relationship with Boston
Kyrie Irving's relationship with Boston is as well-documented of a talking point as you'll find leading into this year's NBA Finals. However, now in his 30s, he's in a different place in his life than when he was a 26-year-old in his final season with the Celtics, trying to cope with a family tragedy.
He's since become a husband and a father, helping fuel maturation and bring a sense of calmness that is evident in his leadership and how he comports himself.
"I've been able to grow over the past few years to put basketball in perspective. This is an incredible experience that I get to live out for quite a few years of my life. I'm going to learn a lot of lessons that I'm going to apply to life after this," voiced an introspective Irving on Saturday. "I failed miserably while also not knowing how to compartmentalize or accept the emotions that come with failure, and also being on the successful side, didn't know how to handle that either.
"So, the past few years have been about that growth perspective for me and learning how to handle myself in situations and circumstances that are going to be more beneficial for me to learn now than learning it when I'm 38 years old, and I'm looking back at my career, and I don't even know how to celebrate that.
"I don't expect to be celebrated by everybody. I'm going to still be aware that a lot of people want to see me fail. But again, I think I pay attention more to the way that I'm celebrated from people that love me unconditionally and I go home and have a peace of mind."
But that growth doesn't make one impervious to setbacks and doesn't always prevail when needed.
Celtics' play-by-play and Hall of Fame broadcaster, Mike Gorman, shared on 98.5 The Sports Hub that Irving was getting into it with a fan throughout Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which appeared to pull from his focus.
The eight-time All-Star delivered a dud in Dallas' 107-89 loss on Thursday, finishing with 12 points on 6/19 shooting, missing all five threes he hoisted, dished out just two assists, and committed three turnovers.
When asked about dealing with the hostile crowd at TD Garden, filled with fans who haven't forgiven him for a turbulent season and exit that threatened the Celtics' ability to reach the stage they're on now and return to the NBA summit, a reflective Irving conveyed, "Thinking about my time in Boston, I could go down a myriad of things that none of you in here know that I was dealing with, and I don't think a lot of people would care. I think a few people would care and want to hear about it, and I would leave that space open in the future if you ever want to hear about it.
"But putting into perspective the blowup dolls and remarks that are getting said, that's basketball. When I leave out of here and I walk around Boston, I don't hear a lot of the things that I hear when I'm playing on the court. There's a lot of mutual respect. There's a lot of eye-to-eye communication that's built on just being human, and they appreciate the things I do off the floor, as well.
"So, there are a lot of Celtics fans out there that still love me, too, surprising to everybody. But when I'm on the street walking around, which I do, it's a lot of love. I get a lot of embrace. I take pictures. My Dad is here, he played at Boston University. So, there has to be a respect there because if anything happens to my family while I'm here, then it goes way beyond the game."
And while many Celtics fans still harbor resentment toward Irving, he doesn't forget some of the experiences he's had at TD Garden.
"I don't forget things either. Somebody threw something at me while I was here. I've heard it all. Nobody asked me how I felt after that and why it could be a little bit of a traumatic response when I'm back in this environment after somebody does something like that.
"So, things have changed since then. I've been able to accept what I cannot change but also change the way that I look at things to be more positive. So, this is fun for me, man. This is healthy. I'm glad that I can be up here on this stage speaking authentically and then also go home and be at peace."
