The Latest on Al Horford After Missing Mini-Series vs. Nuggets
The Celtics capped their trip to Abu Dhabi with a 130-104 win over the Nuggets in a stellar two-way performance.
Sunday's victory, which included a dominant display in the third quarter, outscoring Denver 42-16, completed a sweep of the two-tilt mini-series between the NBA's last two champions.
Al Horford sat out those matchups, with Luke Kornet starting in his place.
When asked after Sunday's win about Horford's absence, Joe Mazzulla cautioned Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe that the 17-year veteran is fine and it's a matter of gradually ramping up his workload.
In June, the 38-year-old Horford became the first Dominican-born player to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
"I'm happy to be able to bring the community that joy," he said on the heels of becoming an NBA champion. "And hopefully be able to inspire younger kids to do different things in their lives. So, for me, that's the biggest thing. That next generation to be able to see that and identify with me."
The Puerto Plata native continued: "I know years ago when David Ortiz won, when David, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez won here, I feel like they inspired a bunch of us. Now, hopefully, I can do the same for other people."
Shortly before training camp, Horford, accompanied by Joe Mazzulla and assistant coach Tony Dobbins, brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy on a tour across the Dominican Republic, which included a stop at his uncle's basketball academy.
And while some wondered if that's how Horford would ride off into the sunset, he's repeatedly voiced his desire to continue playing. Based on how well he takes care of his body, it wouldn't be wise to bet against him playing into his 40s.
"It's the opportunity that we have, the team that we have, the group of guys that we have, we have a group that I feel embodies what being a Celtic is all about," Horford told Boston Celtics on SI about where he draws motivation from after it took 186 playoff games, the most ever, before winning an NBA title.
"Guys' commitment, willingness to (the) team, to play the right way; we have a group here that gets it. That's gonna come into work every day and work really hard.
"We're really trying to be the best that we can. So, being in that type of environment, it's motivation. I always want to keep pushing and compete. I'm a competitor; I love to compete. I love to get after it, and I'm very fortunate, like I said, just to be in this position right now."