The Latest on Donovan Mitchell's Status for Celtics-Cavs Game 5
Thanks to a 109-102 win on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Celtics return home to TD Garden with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, with their season on the line, they may again be without Donovan Mitchell. The five-time All-Star missed Monday's matchup due to a left calf strain he suffered in the final frame of Game 3. Cleveland lists him as questionable on its initial injury report for Wednesday's contest.
"He obviously wants to play, and he'll do everything in his power to be able to play," voiced J.B. Bickerstaff ahead of Game 4 before stating that, as they do with all of their guys, if it's not safe, Mitchell will not suit up.
Jarrett Allen is also listed as questionable on the visitors' injury report. Cleveland's starting center is dealing with a bruised rib that's sidelined him since Game 4 of its first-round series against the Orlando Magic.
The Cavaliers may also be without Caris LeVert. In Game 4, the six-foot-six wing, who started with Mitchell inactive, registered 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.
Because of a bone bruise in his left knee, he's questionable for Game 5, which will tip off at 7:00 EST on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
