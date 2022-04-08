The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bucks Game

From Grant Williams getting the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo to Jaylen Brown putting Brook Lopez in a slow-motion spin cycle, Marcus Smart's nifty dish to Daniel Theis, Brown denying Antetokounmpo at the rim, and Smart's playmaking in crunch time, here are the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Bucks game.

Grant Williams Gets the Better of Giannis

It's not the type of flashy play that usually makes this list, but it's rare to see Giannis Antetokounmpo get stripped, even when he barrels into traffic around the rim. Grant Williams is balanced, square, and with Antetokounmpo telegraphing his decision, Williams times his strike perfectly. He then recovers the theft, fends off Jrue Holiday, and lays the ball in at the other end.

Jaylen Brown Puts Brook Lopez in a Slow-Motion Spin Cycle

Paul Pierce would be proud of the pace Jaylen Brown operates at in this play. Brown comes off the high ball screen from Daniel Theis, and with Brook Lopez dropping, he gets into the paint with ease, snaking his way to the middle of the floor. He then puts Lopez in a slow-moving blender to get two points at the rim.

Marcus Smart Goes Behind-the-Back to Daniel Theis

When Marcus Smart comes off the screen from Theis, Bobby Portis hard-hedges, and Khris Middleton goes under the pick, quickly getting back to Smart. The Celtics' floor general charges to the paint, splitting Holiday and Middleton, which pulls Portis over. Smart then delivers a behind-the-back dish to Theis, who lays in the ball off the glass.

Jaylen Brown Thwarts Antetokounmpo at the Rim

As stated earlier, it's rare to see Antetokounmpo get stripped, but it's even less common to see his shot get blocked. Holiday is wide open in the near-side corner, but why wouldn't Antetokounmpo think he can score as the play comes down to him vs. Brown. But when the two-time MVP euro-steps his way to the rim and extends the ball out in front, Brown leaps off two feet, swats his shot, and nearly gets Boston the ball back afterward.

Brown then fights through a double team, goes into Portis' chest, and he earns two points at the rim to give the Celtics the lead back.

Marcus Smart's Playmaking in the Clutch

First, there's the triple that puts Boston ahead by one. Then, Smart actually doesn't block this shot. He's (correctly) not credited for doing so, and if you watch this in slow motion, you can see that he doesn't. But it's still a great effort to make life difficult enough for Antetokounmpo that he can't finish from in-close, helping the Celtics preserve a one-point lead in crunch time.

