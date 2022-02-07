What Stood Out from Celtics' Win vs. Magic: Starting Lineup Continues to Impress

The Celtics' 33-point drubbing of the Orlando Magic means that Boston sweeps the season series 3-0. Per @CelticsStats, the team's official statistics account on Twitter, Boston's now held an NBA-best eight opponents to under 90 points this season, going 8-0 in those games.

As they fight to avoid the play-in tournament, the Celtics, Nets, and Raptors, currently 6-8 in the Eastern Conference, are all 4.5 games out of first place.

From Jaylen Brown's 26-point performance to Al Horford's double-double, and Dennis Schroder stepping up to lead the second unit, here's an exploration into what stood out from Boston's 116-83 win in Orlando on Sunday.

Both Teams Ice-Cold in the First Half

The first two quarters were a low-scoring affair, as the Celtics went into the break with a 49-39 break.

Boston shot just 19/45 (42.2 percent) from the field, including 6/24 (25 percent) from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum had only three points on 1/7 shooting at the half.

On the plus side, the Celtics generated 24 points in the paint. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 13 points after the first two periods.

The Magic, who didn't crack 40, were even worse, missing their fair share of open shots en route to going 13/41 (31.7 percent) from the field and 1/12 (8.3 percent). However, they also produced 24 points in the paint, and they tacked on 12 points at the free-throw line. Jalen Suggs paced Orlando with 9 points at the half.

Jaylen Brown Scores 25+ Points for the Fifth Time in the Last Seven Games

Jaylen Brown only shot 1/9 from beyond the arc, but the Magic had no answers for him inside of it.

Brown went 9/13 (69.2 percent) on shots that weren't threes. He did a great job of getting open off of cuts, attacked the basket off the dribble, scored in transition, and he uncorked a gorgeous turnaround jumper from the baseline late in the second quarter. A part of his 26-point performance included putting Mo Bamba on a poster.

Dennis Schroder's Highest Scoring Output Since Jan. 19

The Celtics got a huge boost off the bench from Dennis Schroder, whose name surfaced in yet another trade rumor earlier on Sunday.

Boston's second unit outscored Orlando's 49-27, and Schroder's 22 points were, of course, a huge reason for that development. That production came on 8/15 (53.3 percent) shooting, including going 4/8 from beyond the arc.

It was refreshing to see Schroder consistently push the pace, and whether it was getting to the basket or taking a three in rhythm, he was the one who benefitted the most, something the Celtics will happily take.

Al Horford's Double-Double

Al Horford's impact usually isn't fully captured by his box score statistics. So, while 13 points -- on 6/12 shooting -- and 11 rebounds may not jump off the page, both figures exceed his season averages of 10 and 7.4, respectively.

Whether it was driving, following one of his four offensive rebounds, or earning a favorable position down low so one of his teammates could get him the ball by the basket, Horford did considerable damage around the rim.

He also dished out five assists, and per usual, was an effective individual and team defender, resulting in him earning a plus-minus rating of +26.

The First Dunk of Payton Pritchard's Career

A dominant fourth quarter, in which the Celtics led the Magic by more than 20 points for most of the frame, resulted in the players at the end of the bench having a shot at redemption after allowing a 22-point advantage to get cut to seven on Friday against the Pistons.

They capitalized on their opportunity, helping Boston outscore Orlando 38-22 in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 33-point victory. As they closed out the game, Bruno Fernando got the ball to Payton Pritchard on a fast break, and the second-year guard sent the Celtics' bench into a frenzy, throwing down the first dunk of his NBA career.

Up Next

The Celtics travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Tuesday night. The game tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

