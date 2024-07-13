Charles Barkley Trolls Warriors Fans While Talking Up Rival Kings
Charles Barkley added fuel to the fire that is his longtime feud with Golden State Warriors fans on Friday at the American Century Championship.
While speaking with a Sacramento news station during the annual celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe, Barkley complimented the Kings' moves so far this offseason before taking a jab at Warriors fans.
"I really pull for the Kings," Barkley said to KCRA News. "They got some of the best fans in the world. They're like the total opposite of those jackasses in Golden State. Those fans are the worst. Sacramento's got great fans."
The Kings and Warriors have developed a bit of a rivalry over the last two years. After Sacramento made the postseason in 2022—the franchise's first playoff appearance in 17 years—Golden State ended the Kings' run when Steph Curry dropped 50 points in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. The Kings returned the favor the following year by ending the Warriors' 2023-24 season in the play-in tournament.
This offseason, Golden State bid adieu to franchise legend Klay Thompson and added Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton to coach Steve Kerr's rotation. The Kings acquired six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
"Great trade getting DeMar DeRozan," Barkley said. "He's a terrific player and he's a great guy. He's going to bring some veteran leadership. Sacramento got better. I'm really hoping they do well."
Barkley played pretty well in the celebrity golf tournament on Friday, finishing the first round tied for 48th place in a field of 90 golfers. He'll tee off the second round at 12:42 p.m. ET Saturday in a threesome with former MLB star Albert Pujols and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.