Charles Barkley Wants Adam Silver to Let Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Attend Pacers Games
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a comeback they will never forget on Wednesday night, erasing a huge late deficit and recreating one of the most infamous nights Madison Square Garden has ever seen in their incredible Game 1 upset of the New York Knicks.
After an unreal hot streak from Aaron Nesmith, it was Tyrese Haliburton who ultimately played the role of hero for the Pacers, beating the buzzer in regulation to force overtime against a Knicks team that was sure just minutes earlier the game was in the bag. Indiana would handle business in overtime, and take a 1–0 lead in the series.
While the Pacers celebrated together directly after the game, one person close to the team was not in attendance—Haliburton’s father John, who was barred from attending further games this postseason after a confrontation he had with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs.
After the game, Charles Barkley used his bully pulpit on TNT to advocate to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to let John back into the arena to watch his son play.
“I want to reach out to Adam Silver tomorrow, me and Draymond were talking. It’s time to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building,” Barkley said. “Adam, I’m asking you. My man paid his dues. He did something really, really stupid. But he’s been punished. And I’m asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Game 3 and 4. Listen, he paid his dues, it shouldn’t be indefinite. He’s been punished enough. He would never do anything that stupid again.”
Barkley makes a strong case. It seems extremely unlikely the elder Haliburton would push his luck with any sort of stunt a second time this postseason, and he could be missing out on his son’s run to an NBA title.
That said, video of Mr. Haliburton from Wednesday night seemed to show he was getting by just fine cheering on the Pacers from afar.
Still, Barkley’s advocacy is coming from a good place, especially if the Pacers are going to take this run all the way.
Obviously Barkley still has to make his call to the commissioner tomorrow, but maybe his argument will win Silver over, and we’ll see Mr. Haliburton back in Indiana for Game 3.
Regardless of the verdict there, it’s safe to say that’s it’s best for all parties involved that the elder Haliburton takes a pass on getting to Madison Square Garden for Friday night.