Chauncey Billups’s Lawyer Issues Statement Following Arrest Over Gambling Charges
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested Thursday as part of the FBI's federal gambling probe.
NBC News reported Billups's arrest was not related to games he coached. Instead, the arrest was tied to an illegal poker operation associated with the mafia, according to an ABC News report. He was released from custody and was seen leaving a Portland courthouse Thursday following his arraignment.
Chris Heywood, Billups's attorney, provided a statement to ESPN, where he made clear his client's plan to fight the allegations.
"Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others," Heywood said in a statement via ESPN Thursday. "To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game. Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to.
"Chauncey Billups has never backed down. He does not plan to do so now. He will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career. We look forward to our day in court."
The coach and former NBA star's alleged involvement in the FBI's gambling probe revolves around rigged poker games. FBI director Kash Patel and the Justice Department say that four of the New York mafia’s five families were involved in the scheme: the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families. They allege the perpetrators used poker chip tray analyzers, special contact lenses or eyeglasses, and an X-ray table to con participants out of hundreds of thousands of dollars—and that Billups and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones were in on the scheme. Jones was charged on Thursday for an illegal gambling case as well.
In total, 34 people were indicted Thursday, six for a scheme related to rig performances and share inside information on NBA games and 28 for the case involving the mafia and allegedly rigged poker games. Three individuals were indicted for both cases. Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday as part of the FBI's investigation into the alleged illegal sports gambling ring.
The NBA placed Billups on immediate leave, and the Blazers named assistant Tiago Splitter as their interim coach.