Cleveland’s All-in Move for James Harden Is Paying Off Early—and Raising the Stakes

CLEVELAND — As the minutes ticked by in the fourth quarter on Monday, a sold-out crowd inside Rocket Arena was becoming restless. The Cavaliers had largely dominated Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors, leading wire to wire, swelling their edge to as much as 16 points. Yet with 4 ½ minutes left the Raptors had sliced that lead to single digits. Scottie Barnes was cooking. RJ Barrett, too. An improbable comeback seemed at the very least possible. Until five straight points from Donovan Mitchell, then a steal and some free throws from James Harden. Just like that, Cleveland’s two-headed monster stopped Toronto’s surge in its tracks.

“Donovan and James closed it for us,” said Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson. “This was a superstar game.”

This was what Cleveland was hoping for when it took its swing in February, dealing away Darius Garland, breaking up its core four, betting big that Harden could propel this team to greater heights. Plenty of digital ink has been spilled on Harden—on his regular-season success, on his playoff failures, on his wanderlust when situations go south—but with the Cavs seizing a 2–0 series lead with a 115–105 win, it’s clear that this player, this talent, this was what this team needed.

In February, after Sports Illustrated reported the Cavs were closing in on a Harden deal, Mitchell made it a point to reach out to him. Over the years a friendly rivalry evolved into a friendship on Adidas-funded trips to Europe and China. They had trained together during offseasons but never really imagined teaming up. Suddenly, they were thrust together, two All-NBA playmakers at career crossroads, two stars craving playoff success.

In Harden, Mitchell saw a kindred spirit. There are 450-some odd players in the NBA but only a fraction of which understand what it’s like to play under the microscope, and all the pressure that comes with it. “It is,” Mitchell told SI on Monday morning, “a lonely place.” For all of Mitchell’s individual accomplishments, team success has eluded him. The Cavaliers had flamed out in the second round in back-to-back years, and in Cleveland they wondered if one more early exit would have Mitchell looking elsewhere. Harden brought with him an injection of urgency.

Says Mitchell, “He wants it just as bad as I do.”

Around the Cavs, praise for Harden is universal. Longtime staffers use the L word—as in, LeBron—to describe Harden’s maniacal work ethic. On Monday, Harden was in Rocket Arena around 8 a.m., firing up shots hours before Cleveland’s scheduled team shootaround at the practice facility some 20 minutes away. Told of it, Atkinson offered a shrug. “Routine,” he says. There are two practice schedules, Atkinson told me, the Cavs’ and Harden’s.

In more than two decades of coaching Atkinson has observed some special talent. He coached Stephen Curry as an assistant in Golden State, was around Kevin Durant for parts of a season in Brooklyn. He puts Harden’s drive up with theirs. “They’re just in another stratosphere in terms of what they’re capable of doing,” says Atkinson. After the trade, Atkinson watched Harden run through individual workouts. He was stunned by the speed and effort Harden practiced with. Holy s---, Atkinson recalled thinking. It’s on.

Understandably, there was some concern about incorporating a ball-dominant player like Harden in midseason. Atkinson feared Mitchell might be too deferential, bowing to Harden’s years of seniority. Nope. Mitchell continued to be Cleveland’s alpha, with Harden making it clear that he was there to support Mitchell. Atkinson describes basketball conversations between the two as the kind of discourse you should sell tickets to.

Says Atkinson, “It’s like two guys from Harvard debating some equation.”

Mitchell has been asked to play off the ball more, which he insists he never had an issue with. He did it in Utah, when he played alongside Mike Conley, and in Cleveland with Garland. To prepare for teaming with Harden, Mitchell says he studied Bradley Beal during his time in Washington. Beal made a couple of All-Star Games playing alongside John Wall, splitting time on and off the ball, and Mitchell envisioned similar success.

“I’m not perfect at it,” says Mitchell. “But [Harden] has made my life easier.”

Others, too. For years, big men have thrived playing alongside Harden. Joel Embiid won an MVP with Harden as his running mate. Ivica Zubac had a career year last season with Harden throwing him lobs. In Cleveland, Jarrett Allen’s scoring jumped four points after Harden came on board, with his shooting percentage rising to 70.5%. On Monday, Evan Mobley scored 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting. “One thing I’ve learned is he’s become a master at that,” says Mitchell. “Manipulating the game, getting them going, because he knows that we don’t thrive without them.”

Cavaliers guard James Harden shoots a three-pointer over Raptors guard Ja’Kobe Walter during Monday’s Game 2. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Harden didn’t arrive in Cleveland with a sterling reputation as a defender, but the Cavs will swear up and down he has made an impact on that end of the floor, too. Teams aren’t picking on Harden, they say. “He’s smart, he’s big and he’s savvy,” Atkinson said. Harden had five steals in Game 2. After one swipe, when Harden redirected Mobley so he could jump the passing lane, Atkinson said to himself “that’s part of the reason we traded for him.”

Harden has brought his best to Cleveland, and now Cavs fans have to wonder—how far can it take them? Cleveland has a commanding series lead against Toronto, with a matchup against the winner of the suddenly competitive Orlando-Detroit series waiting in the second round. Boston and New York would be favored against the Cavaliers in the conference finals, but one of them is going home before they get that far. Inside the Cavs, they know: The opportunity is there. The time is now.

Late Monday, Harden and Mitchell sat at a podium in black, sweat-soaked Cavaliers sweatshirts, with neither looking impressed. They combined for 58 points in Game 2, connecting on 22 of 37 from the floor. But they didn’t team up for this. First-round wins, been there, done that. These two are after more than that. These two want more.

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