LA Clippers Release Three-Year NBA Forward After Chris Paul Press Conference
The LA Clippers had a great Monday by holding the introductory press conference for 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, marking the official return of the best player in franchise history.
However, the Clippers had to turn around and then make a tough decision on Tuesday.
The Clippers made the move to sign Jordan Miller to a two-way contract, but in doing so, were forced to waive someone to create room for the re-signing of the 25-year-old forward. Unfortunately, Patrick Baldwin Jr. was the casualty of the team bringing back Miller.
"The LA Clippers have officially waived Patrick Baldwin Jr.," The Athletic's Law Murray posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Baldwin Jr. started his career with the Golden State Warriors after the team drafted him 28th overall in 2022, but would then spend a year and a half with the Washington Wizards before ultimately getting picked up by the Clippers at the end of the 2024-25 season. Now, the 22-year-old sharpshooter hits the open market again to try to find a new home.
Baldwin Jr. came into the NBA with high hopes as a young, lengthy forward with a smooth shooting touch, but he has certainly not lived up to expectations. Still, he has plenty of potential to be a contributor in the NBA; he just needs more opportunities to prove himself and some time to grow.
Jordan Miller is a more sensible fit for the Clippers and their last two-way contract slot, but fans certainly hope Baldwin Jr. can find a new home elsewhere.