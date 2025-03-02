NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Lakers-Clippers
Perhaps there has been no trade in NBA history quite like the trade that involved Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic. Waves went out instantly, with fans questioning the validity of the report and thinking it was a hack. Fortunately for the Laker faithful, the trade was true, and the young superstar was on his way to Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers just recently faced off this past Friday night in an exciting game that came down to the wire, but ultimately the Lakers prevailed behind some big shots from none other than Luka Doncic.
The Lakers and the Clippers are set to face off once again on Sunday night, and the Lakers organization has released an update on the status of Luka Doncic. Fans were quick to take to the comments and share their thoughts on the matter.
Via: @_JustinAbraham: Back to a stuffed injury report. We got good news about Reaves. Hopefully he comes back the game after the next. Goodwin got injured last game. Hope it's nothing serious. And hope Rui comes back soon too.
Via @Disco_Stu__: Just rest everyone under a cloud and get the bench some quality minutes.
Via @JovanBuhaMuse: How likely is Luka to play tomorrow? I'm going to the game tomorrow.
Fans can catch the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade