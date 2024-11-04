10 Players Listed on LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs in their first matchup of the season. The Clippers will look to get their first win at Intuit Dome and break their current three-game losing streak.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is listed as out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christe is listed as out as he is on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Kawhi Leonard is listed as out due to right knee injury recovery, and P.J. Tucker is listed as out as he is not with the team.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Tre Jones, Riley Minix, and Devin Vassell. David Duke Jr. is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Tre Jones is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Riley Minix is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, and Devin Vassell is listed as out due to a right third metatarsal stress reaction from surgery.
The Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs are set to face off at 10:30 p.m. EST at the Intuit Dome.
