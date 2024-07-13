11-Year NBA Veteran Announces Retirement
It was reported on Saturday morning by Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman that 11-year NBA veteran Mike Muscala is retiring.
"Veteran NBA big man Mike Muscala is retiring, he told The Oklahoman," Lorenzi wrote. "Per Muscala’s father, Bob, Mike intends to attend graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in sports management, with intentions to venture into basketball coaching and/or administration."
Muscala played 11 seasons in the NBA, spending five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, five seasons with the OKC Thunder, and brief stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons.
While Muscala never played for the LA Clippers, he was traded there in 2019 before being flipped to the Lakers in a trade that sent Ivica Zubac across the hall. Since that trade, Zubac has played 390 games for the Clippers, which is 13th in franchise history.
This trade landed the Clippers their longtime starting center, and Muscala played just 17 total games for the Lakers. While he never suited up for the Clippers, Muscala is one of the more impactful players the franchise has used in a trade.
As previously mentioned, Muscala spent five seasons with the Thunder, appearing in 184 career games for OKC. Speaking with The Oklahoman, Muscala said of his time in OKC, "It means a lot. I went through a lot in my life when I was here, just the city, the fans, the way that they support the team, what the team means to the community, those are things that I feel like I can relate to. I'll always be a Thunder fan no matter what happens in my life."
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years